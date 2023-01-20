Joliet Catholic designs winning blueprint against Chicago Marist 72-62

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Joliet Catholic prevailed over Chicago Marist 72-62 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Joliet Catholic squared off with December 17, 2021 at Chicago Marist High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Joliet Catholic took on Lisle Benet on January 13 at Joliet Catholic Academy. For a full recap, click here.
