Jim Drengwitz ending long reign as Pontiac Holiday Tournament manager

PONTIAC – Jim Drengwitz might have a song rattling around in his head this week at the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

“What’s that old song by Kenny Rogers,” said Drengwitz of the 1978 hit “The Gambler.” “ You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em.”

Drengwitz is retiring after 29 years as tournament manager at the conclusion of this year’s event.

“It’s just time. This is the time to go,” Drengwitz said. “It’s time for somebody younger to step in. I’m very proud of what we’ve done to make this a great tournament.”

Drengwitz was Pontiac’s principal from 1994 to 2007 and assistant principal for five years before that. He has been at the school since 1978.

“When I retired from the principalship in 2007, (superintendent) Butch Cotter asked me if I would do this tournament for two or three more years and we’ll train someone else to do it,” said Drengwitz. “Well, here I am in 2022 still doing the tournament.”

Drengwitz has served as manager longer than anyone at a tournament that began in 1926.

“When I took it my goal was to maintain the level of excellence it was at and try to rachet it up a little bit,” he said. “I think we’ve been able to do that.”

Pontiac has been able to retain such Illinois prep powerhouses as Chicago Simeon, Chicago Curie and West Aurora with an efficient 16-team, three-day event.

“I always felt like if we got you down here, we’re going to kill you with hospitality,” said Drengwitz, “and you’re never going to leave and say you left Pontiac because they didn’t treat us very good.”

It was important to Drengwitz to bring the tournament back to its full glory after the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 event.

“We generate a lot of income for this community,” he said. “It’s an expensive tournament to run, but fortunately we have good season ticket sales, good session ticket sales and sponsorships.”

Also retiring is Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner, who will end his 26 years at Pontiac and nine years as athletic director after the school hosts the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games in June.

Taking over for Drengwitz as tournament manager and for Brunner as athletic director is Pontiac assistant athletic director John Neisler.

“What I’ve tried to instill in the new guy is this is a big event. It’s not just a high school basketball tournament,” Drengwitz said. “You’ve got to develop relationships and develop that network to keep those people coming here.”

Drengwitz will be on hand for the 2023 Pontiac Holiday Tournament and assist in the preparation.

“My wife said we can travel now. But we’re not going anywhere for three days,” he said. “But I’ll go home with all the normal people.”

Indians end drought

Pontiac claimed its first opening round win in its own tournament since 2006 with a 60-55 decision over West Aurora.

It was the Indians’ first Pontiac Tournament win of any kind since 2013. Pontiac faces top-seeded Chicago Simeon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

“The kids just played their tails off,” Indians coach Matt Kelley said. “I’m so happy for them.”

Pontiac led 48-43 on a Riley Weber 3-pointer with 5:22 to go, but the Blackhawks rallied for a 52-51 edge.

Henry Brummel’s driving bucket with 43 seconds left snapped a 53-all tie and the Indians made enough free throws down the stretch to set off a celebration.

“It’s incredible. We’re super excited to play the next round,” said senior Logan Barnett. “It was a great team effort. We did everything right tonight.”

Kerr Bauman and Barnett led Pontiac (8-3) with 18 points each. Brummel and Weber added 11 apiece.

“Benet beat us pretty good last year (72-35)," Kelley said. "They had that in the back of their minds and learned from it and were ready to go."

Jordan Brooks topped West Aurora (8-4) with 17 points.

Like father, like son

Benet Academy coach Gene Heidkamp took the easy route when asked to describe Brady Kunka’s contributions.

Instead of listing Kunka’s many attributes, Heidkamp simply stated the 6-foot-3 senior “brings everything to our team. He’s our heart and soul.”

Kunka, the son of former Illinois Wesleyan standout David Kunka, is a well-rounded player in the image of his father and has helped the Redwings to a 14-0 record after Wednesday’s 78-56 win over Oak Park-River Forest in the first round of the tournament.

“Our goals are really high. The team is coming together really well right now,” said the younger Kunka, who scored 16 points and grabbed five rounds in Benet’s opener at Pontiac. “We see this as kind of a proving ground to show we’re a legit team, and we can hold our own with the best teams in the state.”

The Redwings are the No. 3 seed at Pontiac and ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. If Benet keeps winning, it could meet 4A No. 3 Joliet West in the semifinals and 3A No. 1 Chicago Simeon in Friday’s championship game.

“Brady is scrappy and plays a lot bigger than his size,” Heidkamp said. “He can score and he rebounds at a really high level. He’s a really solid player. He brings all the intangibles you could ask for.”

Kunka was coached by his father in middle school. David Kunka, whose IWU career ended in 1993, ranks 35th in Titans’ history with 1,154 points and 34th with 438 rebounds.

“He’s always been a great mentor for me,” said Brady. “He’s been through a lot through his basketball career. He’s helped me out through the highs and lows. Whether I play well or not so good, he’s always supporting me.”

Kunka is considering several elite Division III academic schools for his college basketball career, mentioning DePauw, Trine, St. Norbert and Dubuque.

Could Kunka follow his father to IWU?

“Wesleyan is definitely a possibility,” Brady said. “I’ve talked to Coach (Ron) Rose a little bit. Obviously my dad has a lot of connections there. It’s a really prestigious program in the CCIW. It would be great to get an opportunity to play there. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Fears brothers reunited

Jeremy Fears Jr. is back at Joliet West and the Tigers are one of the top teams in the state. A Michigan State recruit, Fears Jr. attended prep school the last two years at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.

Fears Jr. returned to Joliet West for his senior year and plays with his sophomore brother Jeremiah Fears, who holds scholarship offers from several top level Division I programs, including Illinois.

“I’m just trying to be better and still prove myself for people who doubt me,” said Fears Jr., who scored 32 points in the Tigers’ 76-58 first-round victory over Bloomington.

Fears Jr.’s message to his younger brother is to “keep going no matter what. I’m trying to make sure he stays motivated and stay in his head.

“It’s definitely been fun. The last time I was really able to play with him was my eighth grade year and he was in sixth. It’s been great. We’ve got a winning team, everybody plays together and plays hard and does what coach asks us to do.”

Simeon’s Smith retiring

Chicago Simeon coach Robert Smith, whose 10 Pontiac championships are the most in tournament history, is retiring at the end of the current season.

Smith’s team is the No. 1 seed and stood at 10-0 after Wednesday’s first-round win over St. Charles North.

Smith has a 62-7 Pontiac Tournament record. Five times his teams have won at Pontiac and earned a state championship in the same season.

"We always say this is home for us," said Smith as he was being honored at halftime of the Pontiac-Aurora West game.

Simeon assistant Tim Flowers will move up to head coach next season for the Wolverines.

Photos: Saturday during Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament 2022