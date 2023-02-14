Jerseyville Jersey poked just enough holes in Jacksonville's defense to garner a taut, 59-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Jerseyville Jersey through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 27-23 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Jerseyville Jersey jumped to a 42-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons tried to respond in the final quarter with a 20-17 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

