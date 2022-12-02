Jaheem Webber's double-double, and no fouls, powers Normal Community to rout over Urbana

NORMAL — Jaheem Webber has spent more time this season on Normal Community's bench than the basketball court. Foul trouble has plagued him in every game.

NCHS head coach Dave Witzig said he now realizes Illinois coach Brad Underwood felt when Kofi Cockburn would get fouls simply because he was the biggest body on the court.

"It's something I'm going to have to get used to. There are going to be a lot of teams that play me like that," said Webber of opponents roughing him up inside and him getting the foul call. "The best way to do it is let them do what they do and see if they call fouls on the other guys."

While Webber posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in NCHS' 65-38 victory over Urbana on Friday night in the Big 12 Conference opener, the best stat was his fouls.

Zero.

"I've watched film over the last few games and have seen where the fouls are coming from," said Webber. "I had to make a few adjustments and obviously it worked out for us."

NCHS, which improved to 3-3 ahead of a Saturday game against Belleville East in the Mount Vernon Shootout, also received a career-high 16 points from senior forward Owen Pogge and 14 points and seven rebounds from sophomore forward Kobe Walker.

"We learned a lot about our team in Intercity (Tournament going 2-2)," said Witzig. "We felt our defensive effort wasn't as good as it could have been. We gave up a lot of points. These are the kind of scores we have to play in. We have to keep teams in the 30s, 40s and 50s to give ourselves a chance to win."

Webber, who also had two blocks, did all his damage in three quarters as Witzig let some of his bench players see their most extensive action thus far. NCHS had 10 players score.

"I thought he (Webber) played under control better and he had some blocked shots where he did it more under control," said Witzig. "He played a really solid game and controlled the paint. That gave our guards an opportunity to get out on them, especially after they hit three 3s to start the game."

Urbana (0-5) was handicapped as 6-7 Malcom Morris didn't play because of an illness.

Still, the Tigers took a 9-3 lead as Makel Bell hit a pair of 3-pointers and freshman Jessy Mfwamba another trey.

Webber's three-point play with 33 seconds left in the first quarter gave NCHS a 12-10 lead — and from there the rout was on. Webber had a couple dunks in the second quarter as the Ironmen stretched the lead to 29-16 at halftime.

Another Webber dunk gave NCHS a 49-20 lead late in the third quarter. That was his last basket as Webber took a seat on the bench and, luckily this time, not because of fouls.

"Rotating late or bodying a guy littler than me," said Webber of most of his fouls this season. "The refs will get me on that."

NCHS is still adjusting without Braylon Roman, its junior point guard who broke his hand during the first practice.

Witzig said Roman will get his cast off in two weeks. Hope is that Roman will be available for the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-30.

"Other guys are getting an opportunity to get some great experience," said Witzig. "Hopefully that will pay off later."