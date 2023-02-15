Jacksonville handed Taylorville a tough 67-51 loss for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 23-7 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 38-23.

Jacksonville jumped to a 62-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes outpointed the Crimsons 19-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Jacksonville and Taylorville squared off with February 23, 2022 at Taylorville High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Jacksonville faced off against Rochester . For more, click here. Taylorville took on Mattoon on Feb. 7 at Taylorville High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.