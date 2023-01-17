 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes a toll on Griggsville-Perry 50-37

Jacksonville Routt Catholic knocked off Griggsville-Perry 50-37 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Griggsville-Perry squared off with January 22, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 12, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Camp Point Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

