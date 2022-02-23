Jacksonville Routt Catholic survives taut tilt with New Berlin 40-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic poked just enough holes in New Berlin's defense to garner a taut 40-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Pretzels started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Pretzels controlled the pace, taking a 19-11 lead into intermission.

New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.