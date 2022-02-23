Jacksonville Routt Catholic survives taut tilt with New Berlin 40-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic poked just enough holes in New Berlin's defense to garner a taut 40-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The Pretzels started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Pretzels controlled the pace, taking a 19-11 lead into intermission.
New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.
