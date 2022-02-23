 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic survives taut tilt with New Berlin 40-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic poked just enough holes in New Berlin's defense to garner a taut 40-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Pretzels started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Pretzels controlled the pace, taking a 19-11 lead into intermission.

New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 19, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Pawnee and New Berlin took on Springfield Lutheran on February 19 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

