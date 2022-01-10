Jacksonville Routt Catholic survives competitive clash with Concord Triopia 45-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Concord Triopia 45-37 in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.

The start wasn't the problem for Concord Triopia, who began with a 10-4 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 19-14 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 30-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.