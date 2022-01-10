Jacksonville Routt Catholic survives competitive clash with Concord Triopia 45-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Concord Triopia 45-37 in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
In recent action on December 30, Concord Triopia faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Concord Triopia took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 30 at Concord Triopia High School. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Concord Triopia, who began with a 10-4 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense darted to a 19-14 lead over the Trojans at the half.
The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 30-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.