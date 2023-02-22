Jacksonville Routt Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop during a 67-43 beating at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Greenfield-Northwestern Coop played in a 55-54 game on Feb. 16, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

