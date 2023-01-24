 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic rains down on Liberty 49-18

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-18 win over Liberty during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 17-2 margin over Liberty after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 30-9 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic jumped to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-4 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Liberty and Jacksonville Routt Catholic played in a 39-28 game on March 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Griggsville-Perry. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

