Jacksonville Routt Catholic pulls python act on Carrollton 68-38

Yes, Jacksonville Routt Catholic looked superb in beating Carrollton, but no autographs please after its 68-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted in front of Carrollton 13-9 to begin the second quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 28-17 lead over Carrollton at the half.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's supremacy showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Carrollton took on Waverly South County on December 27 at Carrollton High School. For a full recap, click here.
