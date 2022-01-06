Jacksonville Routt Catholic pulls python act on Carrollton 68-38

Yes, Jacksonville Routt Catholic looked superb in beating Carrollton, but no autographs please after its 68-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted in front of Carrollton 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 28-17 lead over Carrollton at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's supremacy showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

