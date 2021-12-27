Jacksonville Routt Catholic overwhelms Raymond Lincolnwood 62-17

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-17 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic made the first move by forging a 17-4 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense stormed to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

The Rockets' might showed as they carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

