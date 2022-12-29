Jacksonville Routt Catholic outlasts New Berlin to earn OT victory 30-26

Jacksonville Routt Catholic took full advantage of overtime to trip New Berlin 30-26 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
