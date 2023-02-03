Saddled up and ready to go, Jacksonville Routt Catholic spurred past Greenfield 59-46 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Greenfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets kept a 29-24 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic jumped to a 44-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-9 final quarter, too.

