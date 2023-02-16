Jacksonville Routt Catholic found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Beardstown 57-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Beardstown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers took a 25-22 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-31 lead over Beardstown.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Beardstown faced off against Havana . For results, click here. Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Mt Sterling Brown County on Feb. 10 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.