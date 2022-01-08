Jacksonville Routt Catholic engulfs Hardin Calhoun in flames 68-30

Hardin Calhoun had no answers as Jacksonville Routt Catholic roared to a 68-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 19-6 lead over Hardin Calhoun.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting stomped on to a 44-14 lead over Hardin Calhoun at the intermission.

The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 60-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

