 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic earns solid win over Concord Triopia 51-38

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Jacksonville Routt Catholic dunked Concord Triopia 51-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Recently on February 19 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Pawnee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened a close 14-13 gap over Concord Triopia at the half.

The Rockets jumped over the Trojans 28-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News