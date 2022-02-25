Jacksonville Routt Catholic earns solid win over Concord Triopia 51-38

Riding a wave of production, Jacksonville Routt Catholic dunked Concord Triopia 51-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Recently on February 19 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Pawnee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened a close 14-13 gap over Concord Triopia at the half.
The Rockets jumped over the Trojans 28-19 heading to the fourth quarter.
