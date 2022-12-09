Jacksonville Routt Catholic denies Waverly South County's challenge 58-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waverly South County 58-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic an 18-13 lead over Waverly South County.

The Rockets fought to a 28-22 half margin at the Vipers' expense.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Waverly South County each scored in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-4 fourth quarter, too.

