Jacksonville Routt Catholic defeats Carrollton in lopsided affair 53-31

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Carrollton during a 53-31 blowout at Carrollton High on January 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted in front of Carrollton 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks drew within 29-22 at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic thundered to a 45-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-5 advantage in the frame.

