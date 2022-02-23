 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville overcomes Taylorville in competitive affair 35-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville nabbed it to nudge past Taylorville 35-33 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 15, Taylorville faced off against Auburn and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. Click here for a recap

Taylorville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-4 advantage over Jacksonville as the first quarter ended.

The Tornadoes took a 12-9 lead over the Crimsons heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Jacksonville and Taylorville locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Crimsons outscored the Tornadoes 15-13 in the final period.

