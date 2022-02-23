Jacksonville overcomes Taylorville in competitive affair 35-33

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville nabbed it to nudge past Taylorville 35-33 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Taylorville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-4 advantage over Jacksonville as the first quarter ended.

The Tornadoes took a 12-9 lead over the Crimsons heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Jacksonville and Taylorville locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Crimsons outscored the Tornadoes 15-13 in the final period.

