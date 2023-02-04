Columbus Ohio School For The Deaf turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-37 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf faced off against Jacksonville Westfair Christian. For a full recap, click here.

