Yes, Jacksonville looked relaxed while edging Springfield, but no autographs please after its 58-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Jacksonville opened with a 10-7 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Senators rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-20.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Jacksonville and Springfield locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Crimsons outscored the Senators 21-20 in the final quarter.

