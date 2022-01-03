It's about time: Chicago Phoenix Military needs Herculean effort to deny Chicago Bowen 59-58

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Chicago Phoenix Military could topple Chicago Bowen 59-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Conditioning showed as Chicago Phoenix Military outscored Chicago Bowen 59-58 in the final period.
