Extra action was required before East Peoria could retire Washington in a 61-55 OT victory at Washington Community High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Washington and East Peoria faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Washington faced off against Morton . For more, click here. East Peoria took on Pekin on Feb. 14 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.