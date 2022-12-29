Indianapolis IMSA North unloads on Broadlands Heritage 71-31

Indianapolis IMSA North lit up the scoreboard on December 29 to propel past Broadlands Heritage for a 71-31 victory on December 29 in Indiana boys high school basketball

