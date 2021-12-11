In the nick of time, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central finally puts away Bloomington 77-72

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central finally eeked out a 77-72 victory over Bloomington in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.
The Knights made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Purple Raiders after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 27-27 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Bloomington locked in a 45-45 stalemate.
New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central put a bow on this victory with a strong second overtime-period kick, outpointing Bloomington 16-11 in the last stanza.
Recently on December 6 , Bloomington squared up on Fairbury Prairie Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.