In the nick of time, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central finally puts away Bloomington 77-72

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central finally eeked out a 77-72 victory over Bloomington in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

The Knights made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Purple Raiders after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 27-27 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central and Bloomington locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central put a bow on this victory with a strong second overtime-period kick, outpointing Bloomington 16-11 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 6 , Bloomington squared up on Fairbury Prairie Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.

