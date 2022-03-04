In the nick of time, Macon Meridian finally puts away Tuscola 82-79

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Macon Meridian finally eeked out an 82-79 victory over Tuscola in Illinois boys basketball on March 4.
The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 22-21 lead over the Hawks at the end of the first quarter.
Macon Meridian registered a 28-25 advantage at intermission over Tuscola.
The Warriors moved ahead of the Hawks 48-46 to start the fourth quarter.
Macon Meridian avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the final period.
