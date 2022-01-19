In the nick of time, Cerro Gordo finally puts away Arcola 57-56

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Cerro Gordo could topple Arcola 57-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.
There was no room for doubt as the Broncos added to their advantage with a 57-56 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 4, Arcola faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on January 11 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For a full recap, click here.
