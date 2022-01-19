 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

In the nick of time, Cerro Gordo finally puts away Arcola 57-56

  • 0

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Cerro Gordo could topple Arcola 57-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.

There was no room for doubt as the Broncos added to their advantage with a 57-56 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 4, Arcola faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on January 11 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News