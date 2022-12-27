Illinois State recruit Ty Pence shows plenty of versatility to lead unbeaten St. Joseph-Ogden

NORMAL — Ty Pence didn't start for St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday (don't read much into that) and he wasn't needed to finish.

The Illinois State recruit did plenty of damage in less than three quarters of a State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys first-round game that made any Redbird fan watching at Normal West High School excited about the future.

Pence scored a season-high 36 points, making 13 of 21 field goal attempts and 5 of 10 outside the arc, as the No. 1-seeded Spartans cruised past Annawan, 78-28, improving their record to 8-0.

"My shot was feeling good. It was a lot of credit to my teammates," said the 6-foot-6 Pence. "They were getting me open looks. It was good to see them fall today."

Pence cheered on his teammates during starting lineup introductions as he came off the bench.

St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Kiel Duval said Pence didn't do anything wrong except for being a teenager.

"He forgot to put his phone on charger Christmas Eve. We had an 8 a.m. practice, and he was five minutes late for practice," said Duval. "We have freshmen in practice, too, and he understood."

Pence was ranked as the No. 188 recruit in the country by 247Sports when he signed with ISU in November. He became the Redbirds' highest-ranked recruit since 2005 when Osiris Eldridge was No. 128.

ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff beat out Belmont and Wake Forest to get a commitment from Pence in the summer. Pence earlier had drawn interest of several high-major programs, including Illinois.

Pence said he has attended most of ISU's home games this season and is more convinced than ever he made the right decision.

"I really like Coach Pedon's play style," he said. "That was one of the things that impacted me to go there because he showed everything from Ohio State (where Pedon was an assistant) and I thought that complemented my game as well."

Pence averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for the Spartans when he was the leading vote-getter on the Class 2A All-State Team.

Duval believes Pence is much better than he was a year ago.

"He's become a lot smarter player. He's been aggressive at the 3-point line, but he's taken better shots than he was last year," said Duval. "Last year at times he took some fadeaway 3 pointers, shots that aren't great looks. This year he's been into his shot and shot ready."

Pence isn't just camped out outside the arc, either. He showed his ability to score at all three levels Tuesday with a couple mid-range jumpers and taking the ball inside for a two dunks.

"Now he's starting to use some of his size and post up a little bit, too," said Duval. "You go inside and outside, you're figuring out those points come a lot easier if you do it that way. He'll see different defenses every night, so it's going to be how he adjusts, and he'll have to figure it out, too."

One of Pence's goals between his junior and senior years was to get his shot more consistent.

"I feel I've really improved on that," he said.

Pence, who weighs 200 pounds, knows by watching ISU what the next step he needs to take.

"Just continue to get stronger in the weight room because that's what is a different animal on the college level," he said. "Just being able to compete with those guys is going to take a different level of strength and being able to move the ball and shoot it up there."

Pence didn't spend the fall shooting baskets in the gym.

He returned to St. Joseph-Ogden's football team after taking two years off from the sport. He was stretching defense as a wide receiver, making 53 receptions for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"That was one of the best decisions I made," he said, as the Spartans advanced to the Class 3A playoffs second round. "I did that for my buddies and I really liked the coach, as well. Going out there and focusing on something other than basketball was a really good decision by me."

Duval appreciates the leadership role Pence has embraced this season, too.

"We've got some young guys. We're starting a sophomore and a couple juniors, and he's taken over that," said Duval. "He makes sure we don't have any bad practices and makes sure the team is ready before we play. He's been good at that."

EPG next up

St. Joseph-Ogden faces No. 8 El Paso-Gridley in a quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center. The Titans (7-3) advanced with a 55-43 victory over No. 9 East Dubuque.

Junior guard Chancesaye Maxon gave EPG a 40-37 with a four-point play with 5:23 left. Maxon later added a three-point play with 2:12 left that put the Titans ahead by seven. Maxon and sophomore guard Micah Meiss paced the Titans with 22 points each.

"We drug a little bit in the first half, but in the second half we came out with more energy," said EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss, who is Micah's father, about the 10:30 a.m. start. "We're a young group and learning every day.

"It's going to be a great challenge (against St. Joseph-Ogden) and we're looking forward to it. It's fun to come to this tournament because of the teams you're going to play. It will be a good learning experience for our young guys."

