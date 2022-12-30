Illinois State recruit Ty Pence catches fire as St. Joseph-Ogden beats U High for Small School Boys title

BLOOMINGTON — Playing four games in four days seemed to be taking a toll on St. Joseph-Ogden standout Ty Pence in the first half of Friday's State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game.

Pence made 2 of 10 field goal attempts and scored seven points as the No. 1-seeded Spartans and No. 7 University High were tied at 23-all.

"Even before the game, I could feel my legs," said Pence, a 6-foot-6 Illinois State recruit. "I tried to prepare myself as best as possible and staying hydrated and taking ice baths every night just to try and keep everything flowing."

Whatever Pence did in the locker room during the halftime break worked as he came out and light up Shirk Center with a dazzling performance.

Pence scored 19 of the Spartans' 22 points in the third quarter as SJO took control. He finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Spartans stayed undefeated with a 58-49 victory over the Pioneers.

"He shot the ball well tonight, and that's something that made our job a little bit harder," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell, as Pence sank four 3-pointers in his third-quarter blitz. "He's a tough cover."

U High (8-5), which held Central Catholic star Cole Certa to 23 points in Thursday's semifinal win, used Ty Blake's layup and three-point play to start the third quarter to grab a 27-23 lead.

Then came the Pence Show.

He started with two free throws before a three-point play and 3-pointer gave the Spartans (11-0) a 31-27 lead.

Mason Funk's 3-pointer cut U High's deficit to 34-32 before Pence finished the quarter with three straight 3s and two free throws to lift SJO into a 45-38 lead.

"The shots finally starting falling in that third quarter, and I just kind of took advantage of it," said Pence, who scored 123 points in the tournament. "We put an emphasis on pushing the ball. That helped me get the open shots and my teammates setting screens for me."

Blake's steal and layup to start the fourth quarter got U High within five, but that was as close as the Pioneers could get. Blake paced U High with 19 points and Funk added 13.

"Making it to the championship game and going 3-1 in the Small School was really important," said McDowell, whose team is in the predominantly Class 3A Central State Eight Conference. "We wanted to play in the Small School because we don't see the 2A teams during the regular season, and we get in the postseason and it's a different game.

"We played teams that are going to be making runs in the postseason, and we proved we're going to be there as well."

Junior guard Logan Smith added 12 points for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A state poll.

All-tournament team: Pence and Funk were joined on the all-tournament by Certa, Bishop McNamara's Jaxson Provost, Ray Maurchie of Winnebago and Rockford Lutheran's Walt Hill Jr.

Large School

Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, Romeoville 41: Zack Hawkinson contributed 20 points and Jake Hamilton added 19 as No. 1-seed Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin cruised past No. 6 Romeoville in the championship game to conclude the tournament.

The Cyclones (11-0), ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A state poll, stretched a 15-7 lead after the first quarter to 33-20 at halftime. Romeoville close within 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Meyoh Swansey paced Romeoville with 15 points.

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Mesa 42: Braylen Meredith scored 23 points as Wheaton Warrenville South pulled away in the second half to beat Mesa (Ariz.) in the third-place game.

PHOTOS: Normal University vs. St. Joseph-Ogden during State Farm Holiday Classic