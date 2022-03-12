 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How many overtimes did it take Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to edge Metamora? 53-50

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could topple Metamora 53-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 12.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 11-9 lead over the Redbirds.

The Cyclones kept an 18-17 intermission margin at the Redbirds' expense.

Metamora took the lead 34-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 7-4 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on March 7, Metamora faced off against Wheaton St Francis and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on East St. Louis on March 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

