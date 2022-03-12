How many overtimes did it take Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to edge Metamora? 53-50

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could topple Metamora 53-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 12.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 11-9 lead over the Redbirds.
The Cyclones kept an 18-17 intermission margin at the Redbirds' expense.
Metamora took the lead 34-27 to start the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 7-4 to finish the game in style.
