Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago smashes through Chicago Hancock College Prep 66-39

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Hancock College Prep during a 66-39 blowout on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Chicago Hancock College Prep took on Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep on December 2 at Chicago Hancock College Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
