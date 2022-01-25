Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago nips Chicago DuSable in scare 47-41

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago DuSable 47-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago DuSable took on Chicago Gage Park on January 13 at Chicago Gage Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
