Hoopeston's convoy passes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65-53

Hoopeston tipped and eventually toppled Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Hoopeston faced off on December 28, 2021 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Hoopeston faced off against Westville and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Knoxville on December 17 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap
