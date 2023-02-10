Hoopeston stomped on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 75-48 at Hoopeston Area High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston squared off with February 11, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Hoopeston faced off against Armstrong . For a full recap, click here. Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Chrisman on January 27 at Chrisman High School. Click here for a recap.

