Hoopeston gives Georgetown-Ridge Farm the business 59-31

Hoopeston's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Georgetown-Ridge Farm during a 59-31 blowout in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston played in a 66-50 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Hoopeston took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.