Hoopeston edges Westville in tough test 54-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Hoopeston's locker room after a trying 54-46 test with Westville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Hoopeston and Westville squared off with December 14, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 7, Westville faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Hoopeston took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap
