 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Hoopeston Area overcomes Westville in competitive affair 64-58

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hoopeston Area passed in a 64-58 victory at Westville's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Hoopeston Area faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News