Hoopeston Area collects skin-tight win against Urbana University Laboratory 72-65

Hoopeston Area posted a tight 72-65 win over Urbana University Laboratory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Hoopeston Area took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 20 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
