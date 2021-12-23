Homewood-Flossmoor overcomes Chicago St. Rita in competitive affair 61-59

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Homewood-Flossmoor nabbed it to nudge past Chicago St. Rita 61-59 on December 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Through the early stages of the affair, Chicago St. Rita controlled the pace, taking a 30-26 lead into half.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 48-43 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.

The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-11 advantage in the frame.

