 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Homewood-Flossmoor overcomes Chicago St. Rita in competitive affair 61-59

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Homewood-Flossmoor nabbed it to nudge past Chicago St. Rita 61-59 on December 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 15 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Chicago St Francis de Sales in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Through the early stages of the affair, Chicago St. Rita controlled the pace, taking a 30-26 lead into half.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 48-43 lead over the Vikings to start the fourth quarter.

The Vikings hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-11 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News