Hinsdale Central survives competitive clash with Chicago DePaul College Prep 45-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Hinsdale Central nabbed it to nudge past Chicago DePaul College Prep 45-44 on December 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Red Devils made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
The Red Devils kept a 26-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.
Hinsdale Central's leverage showed as it carried a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hinsdale Central fended off Chicago DePaul College Prep's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
