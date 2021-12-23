Hinsdale Central survives competitive clash with Chicago DePaul College Prep 45-44

 Skip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Hinsdale Central nabbed it to nudge past Chicago DePaul College Prep 45-44 on December 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Red Devils made the first move by forging a 13-11 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

The Red Devils kept a 26-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.

Hinsdale Central's leverage showed as it carried a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hinsdale Central fended off Chicago DePaul College Prep's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

