Hillside Proviso West triumphs in strong showing over Chicago King 72-45

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hillside Proviso West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-45 explosion on Chicago King in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Hillside Proviso West faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago King took on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on December 1 at Chicago King High School. Click here for a recap
