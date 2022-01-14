Heyworth's convoy passes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-43

Heyworth grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

The Hornets opened with a 20-11 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Heyworth's offense moved to a 28-19 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

The Hornets' position showed as they carried a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.