Heyworth's convoy passes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-43

Heyworth grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
The Hornets opened with a 20-11 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Heyworth's offense moved to a 28-19 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
The Hornets' position showed as they carried a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.
