Heyworth takes a toll on Brimfield 57-47

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Heyworth will take its 57-47 victory over Brimfield at Heyworth High on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Heyworth faced off against Tremont and Brimfield took on Havana on December 9 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.