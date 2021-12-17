Heyworth squeezes past LeRoy 58-52

Heyworth wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-52 victory over LeRoy in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
The Hornets made the first move by forging a 58-52 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
