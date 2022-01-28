Heyworth puts an offensive performance on Fisher 76-44

Heyworth left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fisher 76-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Heyworth's offense roared to a 41-26 lead over Fisher at the intermission.
Heyworth's power showed as it carried a 64-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 22 , Heyworth squared up on Tremont in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
