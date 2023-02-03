Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Heyworth still prevailed 71-58 against Lexington during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Lexington and Heyworth squared off with February 25, 2022 at Lexington High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Heyworth faced off against Fisher . For results, click here. Lexington took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 27 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.