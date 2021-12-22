Heyworth escapes Maroa-Forsyth 55-53

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Heyworth to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 17, Heyworth faced off against LeRoy and Maroa-Forsyth took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 17 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap
