Heyworth dances past Tremont 71-60

Heyworth handed Tremont a tough 71-60 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.
The last time Heyworth and Tremont played in a 49-42 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Tremont faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth took on Flanagan-Cornell on January 14 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. Click here for a recap.
