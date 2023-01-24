Heyworth carves slim margin over El Paso-Gridley 41-40

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Heyworth had to survive its share of thorns while shedding El Paso-Gridley 41-40 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth squared off with January 25, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Heyworth took on Tremont on January 19 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap.
